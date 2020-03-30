There were 131 landslides in 2019, less than the annual average of about 300 landslides over the past 25 years, the Civil Engineering & Development Department said today.

It noted the small number of landslides was mainly due to there being no severe rainstorms last year.

Given the effects of climate change, the Hong Kong Observatory has predicted that extreme rainfall will become more frequent and intense, and advised people to remain vigilant and be alert to the weather warnings issued during heavy rainstorms and follow government guidelines.

Visit the department’s Landslide Self-help Tips for more advice.





Private slope owners are reminded to arrange for inspection of their slopes and carry out the necessary maintenance with due attention to safety before the wet season.

Slope owners can also refer to the Keep Your Slopes Safe leaflet.

For more information and advice, contact the Geotechnical Engineering Office's Community Advice Unit at 2760 5800 or email cau@cedd.gov.hk.