The 94th INTERPOL General Assembly will be held in Hong Kong for four consecutive days starting on Monday, with police leaders from more than 160 members expected to attend.

INTERPOL’s Executive Director of Capacity Building & Innovation Wu Ying told reporters today that INTERPOL's mission is to connect and empower law enforcement for a safer world.

“We are going to review the annual activity plans and how we are going to use our budget, also some directions where we are going to improve and develop our new capabilities that will support law enforcement officers in their fight against crime on a daily basis,” she said.