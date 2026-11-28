The Food & Environmental Hygiene Department said today that it has initiated a disciplinary investigation into several hawker control officers suspected of fraudulently obtaining approval for temporary absence from duty, purportedly to participate in staff union affairs.

The department noted that any false declarations or abusive acts will not be tolerated, and that it will take stern disciplinary actions against those found to have committed acts of misconduct.

As criminal offences may be involved, the department has reported the case to the Police.

The department emphasised that officers granted approval for temporary absence from duty must comply with all relevant requirements and approval conditions, and that all staff members, including union representatives, must abide by the discipline and integrity standards applicable to civil servants.

Apart from initiating a disciplinary investigation into this case, the department will also review the existing mechanism governing the application for and monitoring of staff taking temporary absence from duty to handle union affairs, with a view to preventing abuses without hindering normal union activities.