Chief Executive John Lee today recognised 302 recipients on the first day of the 2026 Honours & Awards Presentation Ceremony, held at Government House.

Among the recipients, three individuals - Chan Kin-por, Prof Lawrence Lau, and Lam Kwong-siu - received the Grand Bauhinia Medal, eight others received the Gold Bauhinia Star, and one was posthumously awarded the Medal for Bravery (Gold), which was accepted on their behalf by family members.

In addition, 19 people received the Silver Bauhinia Star, 12 were awarded Distinguished Service Medals, which recognise members of the disciplined services and the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC). Meanwhile, 38 received the Bronze Bauhinia Star, and six received the Medal for Bravery (Bronze).

Forty-six people received the Meritorious Service Medal, which is also awarded to members of the disciplined services and the ICAC. A further 98 received the Medal of Honour, and 71 received the Chief Executive's Commendation for Community Service.