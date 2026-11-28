The Transport Department today urged the public not to fall for bogus messages on social media touting assistance in applying for the direct issue of a Hong Kong full driving licence without supporting documents, and to stay vigilant against deception.

The department pointed out that it has no connection with these "agents", adding that any Hong Kong driving licence obtained using false documents will be cancelled, and the case will be referred to law enforcement agencies for follow-up.

The department emphasised that it always rigorously verifies every application for direct issue and exercises strict gatekeeping. Applicants must fully comply with the relevant statutory requirements and provide true and accurate supporting documents, regardless of whether they submit applications in person or through an authorised agent.

When in doubt, the department will contact the relevant consulate or transport authority for verification. It also has an established mechanism with Mainland vehicle administration offices to verify questionable Mainland driving licences. Any cases contravening legal requirements will be referred to law enforcement agencies for follow-up.

For a Hong Kong resident applying for direct issue, even if they hold a valid Mainland full driving licence and have passed the relevant driving test, they must satisfy specific requirements.

Specifically, the Mainland driving licence must have been issued during a period of residence in the Mainland of not less than six months; alternatively, the applicant must have held the Mainland driving licence for not less than five years, or hold a Mainland passport or other equivalent travel document.

Applicants must provide the originals of various supporting documents for on-site verification, including a valid domestic driving licence, a passport or other travel document, and proof of residence.

Under the Road Traffic Ordinance, any person who makes a false statement for the purpose of obtaining a driving licence commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a maximum fine of $5,000 and six months' imprisonment.