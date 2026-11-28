Financial Secretary Paul Chan (front row, left) visits the Philips Innovation Center Eindhoven - Best Campus in Amsterdam.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan visited the research and development (R&D) campus of a major Dutch health technology firm and attended a luncheon hosted by a major Dutch bank during his trip to the Netherlands.

Continuing his visit yesterday, Mr Chan led a Hong Kong business and innovation and technology (I&T) delegation to the Dutch city of Eindhoven.

Visiting the R&D campus of Philips in Best, a major Dutch health technology company, he got a firsthand look at its latest breakthroughs in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy and artificial intelligence (AI) applications in healthcare.

In a follow-up exchange, the financial chief underscored Hong Kong's push to become an international I&T centre - highlighting the new measures to boost artificial intelligence and medical research outlined in Hong Kong’s first Five-Year Plan.

He also called on the company to expand its research and innovation footprint in Hong Kong to help bring more health-tech breakthroughs to market.

Later in the day, Mr Chan and the delegation attended a luncheon hosted by a major Dutch bank, where they were briefed on Europe’s latest economic outlook and explored new avenues for bilateral co-operation.

As part of his itinerary, Mr Chan also met with the management of a major global alternative investment and asset management administration firm, where he was briefed on its business in Europe, Asia and Hong Kong.

In turn, Mr Chan introduced them to the latest developments in Hong Kong's asset and wealth management industry, as well as the policy measures designed to attract various types of funds, family offices and high-net-worth individuals to Hong Kong.

He encouraged the firm to leverage the Hong Kong platform to help its clients expand their business in Asia.

The Financial Secretary and the delegation will conclude their visit to the Netherlands today, and he will arrive back in Hong Kong tomorrow morning.