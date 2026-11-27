The Leisure & Cultural Services Department confirmed today that, as reported by the SmartPLAY system contractor yesterday, the system was illegally accessed in a hacking incident involving personal data linked to around 90,000 Leisure Link accounts.

Upon discovering the incident, the contractor said it took immediate measures to stop the hack and reviewed the system to ensure its normal operation.

SmartPLAY provides services for users to book leisure facilities and enrol in activities, and replaced the old Leisure Link system in 2023.

To allow Leisure Link users to become SmartPLAY users, Leisure Link account data was transferred to the new SmartPLAY platform when the latter launched.

To speed up the process, SmartPLAY offers a “Reactivate Leisure Link Account” function that enables Leisure Link users, when applying to become SmartPLAY users, to retrieve their personal data from the old system automatically.

Preliminary findings suggest that SmartPLAY's “Reactivate Leisure Link Account” function was hacked. The personal data involved includes dates of birth, telephone numbers, addresses, gender details and email addresses, along with the names of about 1,500 users.

The incident does not involve information on users' identity documents, and SmartPLAY does not store any payment information such as credit card details.

As most Leisure Link users have already created SmartPLAY accounts, the “Reactivate Leisure Link Account” function has been cancelled. The relevant Leisure Link data will be permanently removed from the SmartPLAY system.

SmartPLAY's “forget patron number or password” function was also used by hackers, leading to the system sending out emails containing verification codes to affected users. This breach does not involve personal data.

SmartPLAY users who did not use the function but received an emails from the system should ignore it. Users who have forgotten their password and intend to reset it may do so using their Hong Kong identity card at a leisure venue or a District Leisure Services Office with a Smart Self-Service Station.

SmartPLAY has disabled the function for detailed checks, and a separate announcement will be made when it resumes.

The department said it is highly concerned about the incident and has asked the contractor to conduct a detailed investigation and submit a report. It has also reported the matter to the Police Force, the Security Bureau, the Digital Policy Office (DPO) and the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data (PCPD).

Additionally, the department and the contractor are making arrangements to inform people affected, conduct a comprehensive review and strengthen protective measures on the system, with a view to preventing the recurrence of similar incidents. The department is also consulting the PCPD and the DPO in the process.

With the URBTIX and SmartPLAY systems having been illegally accessed by hackers in the past few days, the department will invite the force to determine if serious illegal activities are involved.