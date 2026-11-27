The Hung Shui Kiu Industry Park Company announced today the appointment of Yiu Hing-leung as its first Chief Executive Officer, following an open recruitment exercise and after obtaining the approval of the Chief Executive. Mr Yiu will assume duty on December 1 for a term of three years.

Mr Yiu has more than 30 years of experience in the technology and industrial sectors. He previously served at the Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTPC), where he held several key leadership positions, including Chief Corporate Development Officer and Head of Innofacturing. He spearheaded the transformation of industrial estates to “InnoParks”, and led projects including technology and industry clusters, and incubation programmes, to drive the development of a sustainable and vibrant innovation and technology ecosystem.

Prior to joining the HKSTPC, Mr Yiu held senior executive roles at a technology startup and a multinational corporation.

The park company is wholly owned by the Government through The Financial Secretary Incorporated. It is responsible for the development and operation of the Hung Shui Kiu Industry Park, which spans approximately 27.5 hectares, and will capitalise on the park's locational advantages, including its proximity to Qianhai in Shenzhen, to drive the development of a diverse range of industries. These include high value-added and smart production such as pharmaceutical manufacturing and food processing.

Since the appointment of its board of directors in middle of this year, the park company has commenced operations and is working to attract enterprises and investment.