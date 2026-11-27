The Kowloon Bay Section of the Central Kowloon Bypass will open for traffic at 7am on December 6, completing the road’s commissioning.

A flat toll of $8 will be charged for all vehicle types via the HKeToll system upon commissioning.

Together with the already commissioned Yau Ma Tei Section of the bypass, and the Tseung Kwan O-Lam Tin Tunnel, the new section makes up Route 6, linking Tseung Kwan O, Kowloon East and Kowloon West.

The Civil Engineering & Development Department said that Route 6 will cut peak-hour journey times between Tseung Kwan O and Yau Ma Tei to about 12 minutes, while relieving congestion along major Kwun Tong corridors such as the Kwun Tong Bypass and Kwun Tong Road.

The Kowloon Bay Section is about 3.4 kilometres long, including 3.1km in the form of tunnels. Various innovative technologies were adopted in its construction. For example, the subsea tunnel section was constructed using two 14-metre-wide Tunnel Boring Machines, averting the need for reclamation and maintaining the operation of waterfront facilities during the works.

From midnight to 7am on December 6, the Yau Ma Tei Section will be temporarily closed to allow for updates to traffic signs and road markings as well as final preparatory work for the HKeToll system.

Following full commissioning of the bypass at 7am on December 6, new traffic, public transport and toll arrangements will be implemented.

With the addition of the Kowloon Bay Section, the number of bus routes operating via Route 6 will reach 20 by the end of this year, offering about 300 trips daily.

Highlighting that traffic may be heavier in the initial period as motorists take time to adapt to new road sections, the Transport Department urged motorists to watch the videos in its driving guide, and choose appropriate routes based on actual traffic conditions.