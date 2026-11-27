The Statute Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance 2026 and the subsidiary legislation amending court rules were published in the Government Gazette today, marking the completion of Hong Kong’s adaptation of laws seven months ahead of the original schedule set for the end of the current Government term.

The subsidiary legislation comprises the Rules of the High Court (Amendment) (No. 3) Rules 2026, the High Court Fees (Amendment) Rules 2026 and the Rules of the District Court (Amendment) (No. 3) Rules 2026.

The adaptation of laws involves amending legislation previously in force immediately before July 1, 1997, and adopted as laws of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, to align them with the Basic Law and Hong Kong’s status as a Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China. It also ensures that these laws comply with the February 23, 1997 Decision of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress under Article 160 of the Basic Law, removing the need to rely on substitution rules in the Interpretation & General Clauses Ordinance or other interpretation principles.

According to the Government, the Law Reform Commission (LRC) Secretariat has spearheaded the systematic review of Hong Kong’s statutory laws since February 2022, prioritising the adaptation exercise. Since taking office, the current-term Government has seen the Department of Justice (DoJ) and the LRC Secretariat strengthen co-ordination with policy bureaux and the Judiciary.

After reviewing previously enacted laws and examining 185 pieces of legislation in detail, the Government streamlined its approach by tackling simpler issues first and introducing amendments in batches as soon as they were ready. Policy bureaux introduced 11 dedicated adaptation ordinances alongside the subsidiary legislation amending the court rules.

From 2024, the DoJ introduced one omnibus bill annually for three consecutive years to handle adaptation amendments collectively and on a priority basis. The Chinese and English texts of the three omnibus bills each span over 750 pages, with Bills Committees holding 13 meetings to scrutinise them thoroughly.

Secretary for Justice Paul Lam noted that completing the exercise early was made possible by the guidance and support of the Central Authorities, including the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong SAR and the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Hong Kong SAR. He also credited the Chief Executive’s leadership, collaboration between policy bureaux and the Judiciary under the DoJ’s co-ordination, and the co-operation of Legislative Council Members.

“This is not only the fulfilment of the constitutional duty under Article 160, as well as other relevant articles, of the Basic Law, but also a milestone in the full and faithful implementation of the principle of ‘one country, two systems’. At the same time, the adaptation of laws exercise makes Hong Kong’s legislation clearer, more intelligible and more accessible, ensuring that the statutory laws are up to date and thereby strengthening the community's understanding and practice of the rule of law,” he said.