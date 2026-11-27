Leading a delegation to the Netherlands, Financial Secretary Paul Chan attended several events, including an exchange session in Amsterdam aimed at boosting co-operation between Hong Kong and the Netherlands.

Yesterday morning, Mr Chan and the delegation joined an exchange session in Amsterdam co-organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), Amsterdam Trade & Invest, StartupAmsterdam and Amsterdam Science Park.

During the session, Amsterdam representatives briefed the delegation on how the city develops its innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem and outlined its priority areas in research and industry. They also explained how the city fosters close collaboration among universities, research institutes, investors and businesses to bring research outcomes from the laboratory to the market.

Speaking at a keynote luncheon, Mr Chan gave an update on Hong Kong’s latest economic situation. Addressing Dutch businesses and young innovators, he highlighted the city’s quality lifestyle and encouraged everyone to visit Hong Kong to experience its vibrancy and opportunities first-hand.

In the afternoon, Mr Chan and the delegation travelled to Leiden to visit the Netherlands’ largest bioscience park. Both sides explored partnership opportunities across various areas, including closer collaboration between the science parks of the two places.

The Financial Secretary then visited the Centre for Human Drug Research in Leiden, which specialises in early-stage clinical research, to learn about its facilities and work.