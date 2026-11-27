The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government announced today that floral tributes placed in remembrance of the Wang Fuk Court fire have been temporarily moved to a nearby lawn so members of the public can continue laying flowers.

According to the Government, many bouquets have been spontaneously placed near Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po to mourn the victims.

Anticipating larger crowds in the evening, authorities carefully packed some bouquets and mourning items into plastic boxes and relocated them to an adjacent lawn. This frees up space for arriving visitors to pay their respects while ensuring every gesture of goodwill is treated with dignity.

To manage the growing volume of tributes, the Government will progressively transfer the items to religious venues. This arrangement will properly preserve the public’s condolences across the community, make room for further tributes, and keep the site clean and orderly.