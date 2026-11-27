Digital Policy Office Chief Management Services Officer (Digital Inclusion & Accessibility) Wilson Chan says the Government aims to help elderly people enjoy the benefits of technology through various measures.

Joining the “Smart Silver” Advanced Courses on Digital Technology for the Elderly, participant Raymond Cheng (left) says he has learned a lot from the classes.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming everyday routines, making daily tasks faster and more convenient than ever. Yet for many older residents, navigating a rapidly digitising city remains a real challenge. To ensure no one is left behind, the Digital Policy Office has introduced a suite of practical initiatives empowering seniors to step confidently into the digital age, proving it is never too late to learn and thrive online.

Funded under the Digital Policy Office’s “Smart Silver” Enriched Digital Training Programme for the Elderly, the Hong Kong Polytechnic University’s Research Centre for Gerontology & Family Studies delivers free training focused on real-world technologies designed to make ageing easier and safer.

Lifelong learning

Guiding the classroom is retired tech educator Wong Chi-keung. Belonging to the same generation as his students, he recognises the exact hurdles they face – turning unfamiliar screens into approachable tools.

He highlighted the importance of information technology education among the elderly, noting that expanding these classes in the future will be vital to bridging Hong Kong’s digital divide.

The peer-led support has made a tangible impact on learners. Participant Raymond Cheng described the course as a “refreshing experience” and said that he has “learned a lot”.

Wider support

Beyond the classroom, the Digital Policy Office has built a multi-layered support network under the “Smart Silver” Digital Inclusion Programme. Alongside funding organisations to run basic digital services and advanced technology courses, it offers an online self-learning platform and local help desks providing dedicated support for seniors and others in need.

Since launching in December 2024, the initiative has drawn strong community momentum, benefiting over 250,000 older people across the city.

In January next year, this reach will grow significantly. Under the expanded “Smart Silver” Community Digital Inclusion Programme, service organisations across districts will receive subsidies to host more outreach activities and establish mobile help desks, while the number of community help desks will increase from 40 to over 90 – more than doubling the current network.

Digital Policy Office Chief Management Services Officer (Digital Inclusion & Accessibility) Wilson Chan said that the office is committed to bringing resources even closer to residents’ doorsteps.

“We will also strengthen mobile support for digital service, outreach services and other community activities to extend our support network to more sub-districts, rural villages and outlying islands, supporting more elderly and people in need.”

Community outreach

Soon, neighbourhood events will also feature an unexpected new guest. Under the “Smart Silver” Digital Inclusion Programme, the office is launching the “Robots in the Community” Pilot Programme, lending a humanoid robot named “Smart Bot” free of charge to participate in activities organised by community groups.

Capable of interacting with residents, dancing, and even performing martial arts, “Smart Bot” brings cutting-edge innovation down to earth. Envisioned as a performer, science ambassador and teaching assistant, the robot invites citizens to experience embodied AI firsthand – turning digital inclusion into an engaging, shared community experience.