The Transport Department (TD) announced that applications for a ride-hailing vehicle driving permit will open at 10am on November 30.

Outlining the arrangements today, the TD said there is no quota on these permits, and applications will be accepted all year round.

Applicants must fulfil the related statutory requirements, including being at least 21 years old on the application date, and holding a Hong Kong Permanent Identity Card, or an Identity Card without any condition of stay other than a limit of stay.

They must also have held a valid full driving licence for a private car or light goods vehicle for at least one year, and have no serious traffic convictions specified in the law within five years prior to the application date.

The law also stipulates that the applicants must have passed the taxi and ride-hailing vehicle combined written test, and have completed a pre-service course for ride-hailing vehicle drivers.

The TD launched the combined written test on August 3, while 11 designated pre-service training schools began offering a pre-service course for ride-hailing vehicle drivers in October so applicants can register for both.

Individuals holding a valid taxi driving licence may apply for a driving permit directly, without having to retake the combined written test or complete the pre-service course.

Eligible applicants may submit online applications through GovHK anytime starting at 10am on November 30.

Click here for details and call the hotline at 2804 2600 for enquiries.

Regarding vehicle permits, the TD said the legislation caps the number issued at 10,000. If valid applications for vehicle permits exceed this prescribed limit, permits will be allocated by drawing lots.

The TD plans to invite applications for these permits in early 2027, with specific arrangements to be announced in due course.