Financial Secretary Paul Chan (second right) met representatives of the Netherlands Institute of International Relations.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan (left) meets Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Christiaan Rebergen.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan, leading a Hong Kong business and innovation and technology (I&T) delegation, began his visit to the Netherlands yesterday after concluding a trip to the UK.

Upon arriving in The Hague, Mr Chan met Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands Christiaan Rebergen to discuss the “one country, two systems” framework, Hong Kong’s business environment, its latest economic and financial situation and ways to deepen bilateral co-operation.

Mr Chan noted that the delegation’s visit aims to showcase Hong Kong’s latest developments and promote new opportunities in finance, investment, I&T and the Northern Metropolis to Dutch sectors, fostering closer ties between both sides.

He also met Treasurer-General of the Ministry of Finance of the Netherlands Jasper Wesseling for an in-depth exchange on economic and capital market developments in the Netherlands and across Europe. During the meeting, Mr Chan briefed him on Hong Kong’s latest financial market progress and policies to advance I&T industries, particularly measures aimed at attracting strategic enterprises to establish operations in the city.

In addition, Mr Chan met representatives of the Netherlands Institute of International Relations, briefing them on Hong Kong’s latest outlook and exchanging views on China’s economic development and the international landscape.

Later that day, he called on Chinese Ambassador to the Netherlands Shen Bo to discuss China-Netherlands relations and further scope for co-operation between Hong Kong and the Netherlands.