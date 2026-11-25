The Leisure & Cultural Services Department confirmed today that, as reported by the URBTIX system contractor yesterday, the system was illegally accessed in a hacking incident.

Upon discovering the incident, the contractor said it took immediate measures to stop the hack and reviewed the system to ensure its normal operation.

The URBTIX system was developed and is owned by the contractor at its own cost. It mainly provides ticketing services for the department's performance venues.

Preliminary findings suggest that the incident involves the personal data of around 1,300,000 users, including usernames or names, telephone numbers and email addresses. The system does not collect information on users' identity documents and masks credit card information.

The department said it is highly concerned about the incident and has asked the contractor to conduct a detailed investigation and submit a report. It has also reported the matter to the Police Force, the Security Bureau, the Digital Policy Office (DPO) and the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data (PCPD).

Additionally, the department and the contractor are making arrangements to inform people affected. The department is also consulting the PCPD and the DPO in conducting a comprehensive review of the incident with the contractor, with a view to strengthening protection measures for the system and preventing the recurrence of similar incidents.