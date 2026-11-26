Deputy Secretary for Justice Cheung Kwok-kwan (right) and officials from Guangdong and Macao attend the eighth Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Legal Departments Joint Conference.

Deputy Secretary for Justice Cheung Kwok-kwan today led a delegation to Macao to attend the eighth Greater Bay Area (GBA) Legal Departments Joint Conference.

Mr Cheung had an in-depth exchange with Guangdong Department of Justice Director-General Chen Xudong and Macao Special Administrative Region Government Secretary for Administration & Justice Wong Sio Chak.

The conference aims to advance the development of the rule of law in the GBA through the collaborative efforts of the three sides.

During the conference, representatives from the legal departments of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao held in-depth discussions on key areas including mediation, arbitration, legislative collaboration and nurturing legal talent.

They have achieved interim progress in formulating and promoting GBA standards, further strengthening their work on aligning mechanisms and rules.

The three jurisdictions have officially launched the “Platform for Promotion of the GBA Standards on Arbitration & Mediation”.

The first batch of more than 10 arbitration and mediation institutions has joined the platform. They will work closely with the joint conference to promote the relevant GBA standards and gather feedback from the sectors and users.

The initiative aims to facilitate the alignment of arbitration and mediation mechanisms among the three jurisdictions and continuously improve the relevant standards.

Mr Cheung said the mechanisms for the GBA standards on arbitration and mediation will become more comprehensive upon the platform’s establishment, covering the formulation, promotion and refinement of standards. As a result, he added, these benchmarks are not only created, but also put into practice and continuously refined.

In addition, Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao have agreed to advance with research on legislative collaboration.

Mr Cheung said the “Task Force on Expediting the Alignment of Rules & Mechanisms in Guangdong, Hong Kong & Macao”, which he leads, is currently being formed. It will co-ordinate with relevant bureaus and support the joint conference’s work.

The conference also endorsed the GBA Mediator Panel 2026, and the three parties took the opportunity to exchange views on the use of the GBA Arbitrator Panel.