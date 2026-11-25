The Government has welcomed the Legislative Council’s passage today of the Inland Revenue (Amendment) (Tax Concessions for Shipping-related Activities & Physical Commodity Trading) Bill 2026, which introduces a new half-rate profits tax concession for physical commodity trading and enhances existing tax concessions for shipping-related activities.

The amendment ordinance will be published in the Government Gazette on December 4. The relevant tax concessions will apply to qualifying profits from years of assessment beginning on or after April 1, 2025.

The new half-rate profits tax concession for physical commodity trading is designed to attract commodity traders to establish a presence in Hong Kong. Where a qualifying trader has incurred expenditure on “specified maritime services”, a certain proportion of such expenditure is required to be spent on Hong Kong service providers, thereby promoting the development of the local maritime services ecosystem.

In response to the evolving international tax landscape under the Base Erosion and Profit Shifting 2.0 framework formulated by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development, the Government’s amendment ordinance introduces an additional 15% concessionary rate under existing preferential tax regimes for shipping-related activities, to ease compliance costs for eligible multinational enterprises.

The bill also introduces tax deduction arrangements aligned with international tax standards, thereby preserving the competitiveness of Hong Kong’s tax regimes. Commodity traders under the new regime are also offered the abovementioned additional 15% concessionary tax rate option.

The Government highlighted that it is pressing ahead with the “volume to value” transformation of the Hong Kong Port, as set out in the National 15th Five-Year Plan and Hong Kong's First Five-Year Plan.

It added that it is developing the city into a global maritime capital in all respects, anchored by the dual-core strategy of “enhancing port competitiveness” and “optimising the high value-added maritime services ecosystem”. It considers a favourable tax regime a core pillar and key source of competitiveness, and essential for sustaining the growth momentum of the city’s high value-added maritime services industry.

The Government said it will actively promote the new tax concession locally and overseas. To help the industry understand the new requirements, the Inland Revenue Department will issue guidance and maintain close communication with stakeholders to provide technical support and address enquiries.