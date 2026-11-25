Chief Executive John Lee (centre), accompanied by Secretary for Home & Youth Affairs Alice Mak (left) and Secretary for Labour & Welfare Chris Sun (right), visits residents affected by the Wang Fuk Court fire.

Chief Executive John Lee recently visited residents affected by the Wang Fuk Court fire in Tai Po who are temporarily staying in Aberdeen to check on their well-being and the progress of their new housing arrangements. He was joined on last Saturday’s visit by Secretary for Home & Youth Affairs Alice Mak and Secretary for Labour & Welfare Chris Sun.

Residents from two households who expect to move into their new units next month told Mr Lee the properties suited their needs. They added that moving in earlier had greatly eased their minds.

They thanked the Government for its help, including support from the “one social worker per household” scheme and the District Services & Community Care Teams with financial assistance, document replacement and medical arrangements. They also backed the Government’s push for systemic reforms and its fight against bid-rigging.

Mr Lee said the Government is deeply saddened by the suffering caused by the fire and will continue to do everything possible to support Wang Fuk Court residents.

“Through the ‘one social worker per household’ mechanism and the Care Teams, we will continue to follow up comprehensively on residents’ needs in relation to supplies, medical care, emotional support and assistance in choosing new accommodation. We will continue to stand by the residents and provide them with appropriate support to help them start a new life,” he said.

Mr Lee reiterated that the Government is speeding up long-term housing plans to help residents rebuild their lives quickly. At the same time, it is amending six laws to close loopholes in building maintenance and renovation works so similar incidents do not happen again.

He stressed that these legal changes will stop criminals and syndicates from exploiting building maintenance and renovation projects for unlawful gain. This will address public concerns about fraud in building repairs.

The Chief Executive has instructed officials to put residents first, review every stage of building maintenance and renovation and swiftly finish drafting the legislative amendments for the Legislative Council’s scrutiny to strengthen regulation.

The Government also thanked the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals for offering free legal services to help with property purchase matters.