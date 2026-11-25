The Health Bureau announced today that the Community Drug Formulary (CDF) will be launched on December 30. From that date, family doctors under the Primary Healthcare Co-care Network will prescribe drugs from the CDF instead of the current basic-tier drug list.

The CDF expands drug coverage to include medications in more disease categories, with patient drug co-payments for newly added drugs costing only about one-tenth to one-third of market prices. Coupled with the drug co-payment subsidy introduced by the Government for Co-care Network participants, the formulary will alleviate long-term medication expenses for chronic disease patients.

The CDF covers a total of 151 drugs, including 38 newly added drug items. Coverage is expanded beyond the current eight chronic diseases, such as diabetes mellitus and hypertension, and 11 episodic illnesses, which include upper respiratory tract infection and gastroenteritis, to encompass disease categories such as urology, ophthalmology and dermatology.

The Government will review the CDF periodically, with a long-term goal of covering up to 200 to 400 drug items.

The CDF comprises three tiers. Tier 1 consists of 146 non-patented drugs and Tier 2 of five patented drugs. Tier 3 is a special category with no drugs being introduced at this stage.

The Government will provide an annual drug co-payment subsidy of $200 for each co-care network participant to directly offset Tier 1 drug expenses. The subsidy is valid for the current year only, and any unused balance will not be carried forward to the following year. Patients will receive SMS notifications confirming details of their co-payments and subsidy deductions. Eligible elderly people under the co-care network can also use their Elderly Health Care Vouchers.

Currently, around 70,000 patients who have completed screening for the “three highs” – high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and high blood lipids – or chronic hepatitis B, and who have3 entered treatment under the co-care network will be the first to benefit from the CDF.

In the media briefing today, Commissioner for Primary Healthcare Dr Pang Fei-chau highlighted that the CDF demonstrates the Government’s strong commitment to developing primary healthcare services in the community, and to giving citizens access to affordable drugs for chronic diseases and episodic illnesses.

He said: “We will try to lower the market prices of the drugs for major chronic diseases that we hope the citizens can get the service for in the community.

“We will try to use different methods to do it, including the tendering process, so that we can have a better drug price for the people. When they have a chronic disease, they can have more affordable conditions to follow up in the private sector.”