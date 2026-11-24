The Health Bureau said today that it had suspended the eHealth registration of Gleneagles Hospital Hong Kong (GHK) upon notification by the hospital yesterday of unauthorised activity resulting in leakage of patients’ personal data.

GHK notified the bureau’s Electronic Health Record Office (eHRO) that on November 18 it discovered unauthorised activity involving the security infrastructure supporting its patient mobile application, My Gleneagles SmartHealth, resulting in unauthorised access to personal data, including that of certain patients.

The bureau said it is highly concerned about the incident and immediately suspended GHK's eHealth registration.

GHK indicated that it has engaged independent cybersecurity experts to conduct an investigation, as well as reporting the incident to the relevant law enforcement and regulatory authorities. It will also notify the affected patients.

The bureau stated GHK is a registered healthcare provider on eHealth, adding that the GHK mobile application concerned has no direct connection to the eHealth system.

The overall operation of eHealth has remained normal, and there is no evidence indicating that the eHealth system has been compromised or that any personal data within the system has been leaked.

The eHRO nevertheless decided to suspend GHK's eHealth registration, in view of its principles of prudence and risk management, and in order to safeguard the eHealth system's security and integrity.

The Government will examine the situation, looking in particular at potential risks to eHealth and any system security protection measures that can be adopted. It will also disseminate relevant security guidelines to registered healthcare providers on eHealth.

The Department of Health said it immediately sent staff to GHK to look into the incident after receiving the hospital's notification yesterday. It has asked the hospital to submit a detailed investigation report on the incident within four weeks.

It also urged GHK to notify all affected patients as soon as possible, and to take appropriate measures to ensure that the incident does not affect the hospital’s operations and clinical services.