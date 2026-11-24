The Fire Services (Amendment) Bill 2026 and the Fixed Penalty (Fire Services) Bill will be published in the Government Gazette on Friday and introduced into the Legislative Council on December 2 for first and second readings, with the Government targeting completion of the legislative exercise within its current term.

The Security Bureau said today that the two bills will ensure that the existing fire safety legislative framework keeps pace with the times, and are designed to enhance public safety and regulatory coherence, boost enforcement effectiveness, and clarify industry accountability.

The bureau iterated that the Government attaches great importance to fire safety. Following the No. 5 alarm fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po in November 2025, the Government promptly established a "Task Force on Strengthening Fire Safety Governance", chaired by the Secretary for Security, to conduct a comprehensive review of the Fire Services Ordinance (Cap. 95) and its subsidiary legislation, and to map out medium-to-long-term reform measures. The legislative review was highlighted as a priority reform item in the 2026 Policy Address.

The proposed legislative amendments encompass six pillars, namely strengthening the regulatory regime for fire service installations (FSIs) and equipment; introducing an FSI "responsible persons" regime; reforming the Registered Fire Service Installation Contractor registration and disciplinary regime; enhancing penalties and criminal accountability, introducing a fixed penalty regime and streamlining the fire hazard abatement workflow; and expanding the enforcement powers of the Fire Services Department in combatting illicit fuelling.

The bureau said it consulted the LegCo Panel on Security on the legislative amendment proposals on May 5, and that members were generally supportive. The Government then launched a one-month public consultation exercise on May 26.

Out of 506 valid submissions received, the bureau said 477 expressed support or made positive comments, reflecting that the proposals command wide support from the community.