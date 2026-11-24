The Hong Kong Space Museum will launch a free exhibition from tomorrow to July 19 next year to showcase astronauts’ lives aboard the Tiangong Space Station and the journey of the city's first payload specialist, Lai Ka-ying.

Titled "Reaching for the Cosmos: Astronauts' Log Aboard Tiangong", the exhibition will take visitors through Ms Lai’s journey from the ignition of the Long March rocket and the liftoff of the Shenzhou spacecraft to boarding the Tiangong Space Station.

In addition to the work and lives of the country's astronauts on the space station, the exhibition will also introduce the latest technologies that China has applied aboard it, as well as Hong Kong’s participation and contributions.

Through interactive exhibits and models, visitors can learn about the Long March-2F rocket, the Shenzhou spacecraft, and the Tiangong Space Station. A full-scale model of the Multi-Spectral Imaging Carbon Observatory (MUSICO) – the first local scientific payload aboard the Tiangong Space Station – will also be displayed.

Together with interactive games and multimedia programmes, the exhibition introduces the functions of MUSICO and Tiangong's robotic arms, allowing visitors to try operating a robotic arm to move an object.

The exhibition will also showcase the expertise and responsibilities of spacecraft pilots, spaceflight engineers, and payload specialists in Shenzhou manned spaceflight missions, as well as the physical changes astronauts experience in space, how they cope with the unique challenges of living there, and the onboard dining and sleeping area equipment.

Hong Kong has long contributed to the country's aerospace programmes, drawing on its strengths in scientific research, innovation and technology to support various space missions.

The exhibition outlines the city's participation in manned spaceflight projects and educational programmes, encouraging young people to take an active part in space-related initiatives.