The joint task force established to combat bid-rigging in building maintenance and renovation projects conducted a joint operation from November 16 to 23, successfully neutralising a criminal syndicate and arresting 97 people.

Led by the Security Bureau and comprising the Police Force, the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC), and the Competition Commission, the crackdown marked the second round of the exercise codenamed “Operation UNITEDEDGE”.

In a press conference this afternoon, Secretary for Security Tang Ping-keung gave a detailed account of the operation.

Investigations revealed that the syndicate had engaged in bid-rigging activities for major upkeep and refurbishment works across various housing estates and buildings in Hong Kong, with a total contract value exceeding $130 million.

The arrestees included 63 men and 34 women, aged between 26 and 88. Among them were 21 board members and one employee from 11 contractor companies; three directors and two staff members from four consultancy firms; and six representatives from three owners' corporations (OCs). Some of those detained have a triad background.

They were suspected of contravening relevant offences under the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance, the Crimes Ordinance, the Gambling Ordinance, and the Dutiable Commodities Ordinance.

During the operation, the joint task force searched 77 premises and seized documents and accounting records related to the maintenance and renovation projects.

To combat triad activities simultaneously, Police also raided 18 illegal premises across various districts that were controlled by arrested individuals with a triad background, including five illegal gambling establishments.

Furthermore, Police mounted joint operations with Customs and the Fire Services Department, raiding three illegal fuelling stations and 10 illicit cigarette storage centres/retail spots. These sweeps led to the seizure of over 4,600 litres of illicit motor spirit and over 550,000 smuggled cigarettes, resulting in the arrest of 64 people.

Investigations revealed that the syndicate's modus operandi was similar to that of groups neutralised in the past. This included infiltrating OCs by purchasing properties in targeted buildings and arranging “full-time committee members” to take up key positions to manipulate the tendering process.

The syndicate also exploited property owners’ lack of understanding of building maintenance and the regulatory regime. They falsely claimed that mandatory inspection notices had been issued by the Buildings Department (BD), creating a false sense of urgency and prompting residents to approve project funding quickly.

In fact, the BD had never issued any such notices. The maintenance projects were orchestrated by the syndicate in collusion with infiltrated OC members and property management staff, tricking unwary owners into approving unnecessary works.

In addition to co-ordinating search operations, the joint task force drew on intelligence from the networks of its three member agencies, supplemented by information received through the newly established anti-bid-rigging hotline, 182 000. Leads were also gathered by attending OC meetings.

By attending these meetings, task force officers explained common bid-rigging tactics and associated risks to owners to enhance their awareness and vigilance when handling maintenance and renovation projects. Such efforts also serve as a warning to syndicates attempting to commit unlawful acts.

Most of the arrestees remain in custody for questioning, and the task force's investigations are ongoing.

For buildings that engaged the consultants or contractors involved in the case, the Security Bureau, in collaboration with the Home Affairs Department, has rendered immediate assistance to the affected owners and OCs.

The Government appeals to members of the public and the industry not to remain silent or tolerate suspected bid-rigging activities, and to actively report them through the hotline.

It once again issues a stern warning that no one should flout the law by engaging in bid-rigging. Offenders will be arrested, prosecuted, and, upon conviction, punished in accordance with the law.