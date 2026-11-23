Chief Executive John Lee (second right) chairs a meeting to receive a briefing on the progress of the systemic reform arising from the Wang Fuk Court fire.

Chief Executive John Lee today chaired a meeting to receive briefings from officials on the Government's progress in implementing systemic reforms to prevent the recurrence of the Wang Fuk Court fire in Tai Po and advance the recommendations of the Independent Committee's report on the incident.

Mr Lee instructed all bureaus and departments to expedite these reforms by submitting the proposed legislative amendments to six pieces of legislation to the Legislative Council for scrutiny as soon as possible, directing the cross-departmental task force to take rigorous action against bid-rigging, setting up the Building Maintenance Support & Services Council promptly, and implementing other new measures.

The Chief Executive was briefed by principal officials today on the progress across ten areas:

(1) The Chief Secretary-chaired steering committee held its first meeting on November 16 to examine proposed implementation plans for every recommendation of the Independent Committee. So far, 29 items have been fully implemented.

(2) Amendments to the six laws are progressing as scheduled. The Fire Services Ordinance's amendment bill will be introduced into LegCo for its first and second readings next month. Proposed amendments to the Building Management Ordinance are being finalised, while the Buildings Ordinance's amendment bill is targeted for submission early next year. Amendment bills for the Competition Ordinance, the Organized & Serious Crimes Ordinance, and the Independent Commission Against Corruption Ordinance will also be introduced into LegCo early next year.

(3) The Building Maintenance Support & Services Council will be established within this year. Starting next month, it will progressively compile and manage three pre-qualified lists. From January 2027, it will assign inspection consultants to owners and conduct project tendering for owners within the first quarter.

(4) An expert panel will be established within November and is expected to commence work in December. Members will comprise experts and academics, industry practitioners, and representatives from relevant government departments to recommend overarching standards, principles, and guidelines for major building maintenance and renovation projects.



(5) The Housing Bureau's Public Housing Building Control Section was established today to replace the former Independent Checking Unit. It will implement a new regulatory regime tailored to large-scale maintenance projects at individual housing courts and estates, co-ordinating and handling supervision in an integrated way. This will improve overall project coordination and communication, while addressing and resolving project-related risks.

(6) Long-term housing arrangements for estate residents are progressing smoothly. Over 84% of owners have completed all title-transfer procedures, and over 73% of them have selected units under the Government's Special Sales Exercise or purchased subsidised sale flats under Green Form status for long-term accommodation.

(7) The Support Fund for Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po set up by the Government has reached about $4.8 billion.

(8) To date, Police and the Independent Commission Against Corruption have initiated prosecutions against seven people and two companies linked to the main contractor and project consultancy firm involved, bringing a total of 25 charges, including manslaughter, conspiracy to defraud, money laundering, attempting to pervert the course of justice, and tax evasion. The Labour Department has initiated 25 prosecutions against one person and two companies for suspected contraventions of occupational safety and health legislation. The Buildings Department has initiated 259 prosecutions against four people and two companies, including for the suspected use of non-compliant materials. The Fire Services Department has initiated 12 prosecutions against one person and two companies for 12 offences, including suspected contraventions of the Fire Service (Installations & Equipment) Regulations.

(9) Since its launch over the past month or so, a joint task force tackling bid-rigging in building maintenance and renovation projects has carried out two proactive operations and arrested 163 people in total.

(10) The Investigation Team formed by the Public Service Commission is pressing ahead with its disciplinary investigation.

Mr Lee said that the recommendations in the Independent Committee's report cover fire safety, supervision of building maintenance and renovation works, building management, and preventing anti-competitive conduct.

He requested that all bureaus and departments, when implementing the recommendations, rigorously review the full processes of the relevant systems and ensure that all reforms achieve practical results.

The Chief Executive reiterated that the Government's determination to reform the building maintenance and renovation regime is unwavering, and that the recommendations must be carried out meticulously to prevent similar incidents.

He instructed the steering committee, chaired by the Chief Secretary, to co-ordinate and drive the institutional reform work fully, ensuring that the reforms are implemented in full.

“The Government is profoundly saddened and empathises deeply with the pain and suffering brought to residents affected by the Wang Fuk Court fire. Since then, the Government has been providing full support to the affected residents, including making immediate transitional housing arrangements and putting in place long-term housing arrangements. We must all learn from the lesson, and earnestly implement reform measures to prevent such tragedies from recurring, and continue to provide full support to the affected residents to help them begin their new lives as soon as possible,” Mr Lee added.

Separately, the Health Bureau announced today that free consultations with family doctors and Chinese medicine practitioners, free denture replacement services, and the Hospital Authority's full medical fee waivers for residents affected by the Wang Fuk Court fire—originally scheduled to conclude at the end of December this year—will be extended by four months to April 30 next year.