Chief Executive John Lee (first row, centre) and Secretary for Education Choi Yuk-lin (first row, fifth left) meets Team Hong Kong from the 2026 Shanghai WorldSkills Competition.

Chief Executive John Lee today officiated at a reception for Team Hong Kong from the 2026 Shanghai WorldSkills Competition, reception co-organised by the Government and the Vocational Training Council (VTC). He congratulated all contestants on their dedication and tireless efforts in preparing for and competing in the event.

Held in Shanghai from September 22 to 27, the 48th WorldSkills Competition saw the Hong Kong, China delegation send 41 competitors across 37 trades – setting new records for both team size and trade participation.

The delegation secured 15 awards in total, comprising a silver medal in Rail Vehicle Technology and 14 medallions for excellence across other trades.

In his remarks, Mr Lee noted that the event is hailed as the “Skills Olympics”, where Hong Kong’s representatives faced fierce competition from more than 1,400 contestants representing nearly 70 countries and regions.

He applauded the team for their superb craftsmanship and fighting spirit in achieving Hong Kong’s best-ever results, showcasing the outstanding talent of the city’s younger generation to the world and telling Hong Kong’s story through their actions.

The Chief Executive also pointed out that Hong Kong’s First Five-Year Plan explicitly calls for promoting the high-quality development of vocational and professional education and training, calling it a vital pillar of the local education system.

He added that the Government is implementing the strategy of “fostering industry-institution collaboration and diversified development” to offer young people of varying aspirations and abilities flexible, high-quality pathways for learning and career advancement.

The Government will continue working closely with the VTC and all sectors of society to expand career opportunities for young people, enabling them to apply their skills and realise their potential, Mr Lee said.

During the reception, the award-winning competitors shared their competition experiences and insights.

Among them was Tang Kwong-tai, who won silver in Rail Vehicle Technology and was named Team Hong Kong’s top scorer. He said he felt deeply proud to stand on the podium and bring honour to Hong Kong, adding that the training and competition had been immensely beneficial to his railway engineering career.