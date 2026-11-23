Secretary for the Civil Service Ingrid Yeung today met 30 Mainland civil servants starting placements across Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government departments lasting between four weeks and three months.

The officers are taking part in the Civil Service Exchange Programme, jointly organised by the Hong Kong SAR Government and Mainland cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, alongside Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing, Wuhan and Hangzhou.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mrs Yeung noted that both Hong Kong’s First Five-Year Plan and September’s Policy Address outline measures to strengthen the civil service system and enhance public governance.

She said the exchange programme places Mainland and Hong Kong civil servants in each other’s administrations to gain first-hand experience of local governance philosophies and daily operations. By applying these lessons, both sides can foster a people-oriented culture that values performance.

Mrs Yeung added that the initiative also encourages Hong Kong civil servants to explore how the city’s unique strengths can deepen cross-sector co-operation with the Mainland and support national development.

The 30 Mainland participants – mostly at division director level – hail from Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing, Wuhan, Hangzhou, Shenzhen and Guangzhou. Ten come from Shenzhen and Guangzhou combined, while the remaining five cities each sent four representatives.

Following a one-week orientation at the Civil Service College, the officers will be posted to various departments for in-depth exchanges with local counterparts. Host offices include the Department of Justice, the Department of Health, the Digital Policy Office, the Environmental Protection Department, the Innovation & Technology Commission, Invest Hong Kong, the Planning Department, the Trade & Industry Department and the Monetary Authority.

Co-ordinated by the State Council’s Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office, the Civil Service Bureau has run the programme with Mainland municipalities since 2002, with more than 650 officers from both sides taking part to date.