The nomination period for ​the 2027 Rural Ordinary Election begins tomorrow and runs until December 7, ahead of next January’s polls.

The three types of rural representatives are indigenous inhabitant representatives (IIRs), resident representatives (ReRs) and neighbourhood (“kaifong”) representatives (KFRs).

To run in the IIR election, a candidate must be an indigenous inhabitant of an indigenous or composite indigenous village, a registered elector for that village and ordinarily resident in Hong Kong.

For the ReR and KFR elections, candidates must be registered electors who have lived in the relevant existing village or market town for the six years immediately preceding their nomination.

All candidates must be Hong Kong permanent residents aged 21 or over and secure nominations from at least five registered electors in their village or market town. Candidates may only stand in one type of election, while each elector can endorse only as many nominees as there are vacancies in that area.

Nomination forms are available from the Home Affairs Department, all Home Affairs Enquiry Centres and via the Rural Representative Election website. Completed forms must be submitted in person to the returning officers.

A notice in the Government Gazette on valid nominations will be published within 14 days of the nomination period closing, and valid candidates will be informed individually.

For enquiries, call 2152 1521.