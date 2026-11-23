Chief Executive said today's 2026 Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections demonstrated healthy competition among committed, competent and constructive patriots, as the results of the poll were announced.

In a statement, Mr Lee said the elections exemplified the positivity of democratic development under the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong". He extended his congratulations to all candidates returned to the Election Committee on behalf of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Mr Lee iterated that the Election Committee, comprising 1,500 members from 40 subsectors, is broadly representative and embodies the principle of balanced participation. He said the committee shoulders important statutory functions under Hong Kong's improved electoral system, in adherence with the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong".

In today's elections, 31 of 36 subsectors were contested, with a total of 856 validly nominated candidates competing for 723 seats.

Mr Lee said that from the beginning of the nomination period, candidates from different subsectors had actively engaged with organisations and voters in their respective subsectors to present their platforms, share their visions, exchange views, build consensus and rally support.

The new five-year term of the Election Committee will commence on February 1 next year. The Chief Executive said he expects that, in accordance with the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong", all Election Committee members will fulfil their duties diligently and responsibly, and contribute to the steady and sustained implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle.

He thanked voters for casting their votes and electing "the best among the best as their preferred patriots", thereby supporting Hong Kong's development, including the implementation of the city's First Five-Year Plan.

Mr Lee also extended his gratitude to the Electoral Affairs Commission and all government and non-government personnel involved in organising the elections for their dedicated efforts in ensuring that polling was conducted smoothly and in a fair, just, honest, safe and orderly manner.