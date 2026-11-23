A total of 5,640 voters cast their votes in today’s 2026 Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections, representing a turnout rate of 98.79%, the Electoral Affairs Commission (EAC) announced.

Polling closed at 6pm and the counting of votes was completed at 10.15pm.

EAC Chairman David Lok said today's polling and counting processes had gone smoothly, that the election adhered to the principles of openness, honesty and fairness, and that the EAC was satisfied with the electoral arrangements that were implemented.

As prescribed by the law, the EAC will submit a report on all aspects of the electoral arrangements to the Chief Executive.

The final register of the Election Committee will be published on February 1 next year, in accordance with the law.

Click here to view the results of the 2026 Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections.