Chairman of the Electoral Affairs Commission David Lok (right) visits the polling station at the Harbour Road Sports Centre.

Ahead of tomorrow's 2026 Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections, Chairman of the Electoral Affairs Commission David Lok visited the polling station at Harbour Road Sports Centre, and the Central Counting Station (CCS) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) this morning, and appealed to eligible voters to cast their votes in the poll.

He said that preparatory work for the elections was complete and that staff were carrying out final rehearsals. He thanked them for their efforts to ensure that tomorrow’s poll is conducted openly, honestly and fairly.

A total of 856 candidates are contesting 723 seats in 31 subsectors.

Five ordinary polling stations (OPSs) will be open from 9am to 6pm for voters or authorised representatives (ARs) in the relevant subsectors to cast their votes. Voters and ARs are reminded to bring their original, valid Hong Kong identity cards to vote at the polling station specified on their poll card.

Mr Justice Lok highlighted that the Electronic Poll Register System will be used at OPSs to issuing ballot papers to voters or ARs.

Once the poll is closed, all ballot boxes will be delivered to the CCS, where counting of votes will take place. Candidates, election agents and counting agents will be able to enter the CCS and observe the count at designated areas of the counting zone. Members of the public and the media will be able to enter the public area of the CCS to observe the count.

This afternoon, Mr Lok and Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Janice Tse Siu-wa accompanied Chief Executive John Lee on a visit to the polling station at the Harbour Road Sports Centre to observe final preparatory work being undertaken.

The EAC and the Registration & Electoral Office said they are fully prepared on all fronts to ensure that the elections are conducted smoothly and in a fair, impartial, honest and safe manner.