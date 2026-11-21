The Government of the People's Republic of China and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) today signed an agreement, in Hong Kong, that lays the foundation for the AIIB to set up an office in the city.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Finance Lan Fo'an and AIIB President Ms Zou Jiayi. It confirms that an AIIB office will be established in Hong Kong, and sets out principles for its establishment, along with other matters.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said the AIIB's decision to establish an office in Hong Kong is a clear recognition of the city's status as an international financial centre, and underscores the city's unique role in pooling international capital and supporting infrastructure development in Asia. He stressed that the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will render its full support for the office.

“We look forward to strengthening co-operation with the AIIB, so that Hong Kong's capital market and professional services can provide greater support for its business development and mobilise more international capital for infrastructure investment and financing in Asia."

Mr Chan added that, in line with its established practice of facilitating the operations of international organisations in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will introduce subsidiary legislation in the Legislative Council as soon as possible to formally confer necessary privileges and immunities on the AIIB's Hong Kong office.

In addition, Acting Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury Joseph Chan signed an agreement on behalf of the Hong Kong SAR Government with the AIIB's Chief Partnerships Officer Hun Kim, to contribute US$20 million to the "Project Preparation Special Fund" to enable the establishment of the AIIB's office in Hong Kong.