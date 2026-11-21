Financial Secretary Paul Chan will depart for a visit to the United Kingdom and the Netherlands late tonight.

He will lead a delegation of over 20 members, comprising representatives of various government departments, public organisations and industry bodies, as well as leaders from the investment and innovation and technology (I&T) sectors, to enhance business and I&T exchanges between Hong Kong and the two places, promote opportunites in Hong Kong, and foster investment and collaboration.

During their visit to the UK from November 22 to 25, the delegation will visit the University of Cambridge and attend a dialogue on innovation co-organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the university.

They will also visit the university's innovation commercialisation arm and the research and development centre of a biopharmaceutical company. In London, they will attend the plenary session of the Hong Kong-Europe Business Council, a lunch hosted by the Hong Kong Association, and a Hong Kong Dinner organised by the HKTDC.

Mr Chan will also meet with local business, financial and think tank leaders, and attend a financial sector roundtable while in the UK capital.

During their visit to the Netherlands from November 25 to 28, the delegation will stop in Amsterdam, The Hague and Eindhoven to visit various I&T companies, parks and hubs. They will also participate in a number of business lunches to brief various sectors of the local community on developments in Hong Kong.

In addition, Mr Chan will meet local political, business, financial and think tank leaders, and attend a number of roundtable meetings and exchange sessions.

He will arrive back in Hong Kong on the morning of November 29. During his absence, Deputy Financial Secretary Michael Wong will be Acting Financial Secretary.