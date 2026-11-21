The Department of Justice (DoJ), the Law Society of Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Bar Association will co-host the Sports Dispute Resolution Summit on December 1.

Showcasing Hong Kong's unique strengths and potential in the field, the summit will deepen the city's position as an international legal and dispute resolution services centre.

It will bring together leading experts in sports law and dispute resolution from around the world, including representatives from the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the French National Bar Council (Conseil national des barreaux), the China Commission of Arbitration for Sport, and Hong Kong's legal professional bodies.

Deputy Secretary for Justice and Chairperson of the Advisory Committee on Sports Dispute Resolution Cheung Kwok-kwan outlined that the DoJ has been working closely with Hong Kong's sports and legal sectors to explore collaboration with international and regional sports organisations, with a view to promoting the city's sports dispute resolution services globally.

Following the establishment of the Advisory Committee on Sports Dispute Resolution early last year and the launch of a two-year Pilot Scheme on Sports Dispute Resolution last December, a positive response has been received from the community, he said.

He highlighted that with the opening of the Kai Tak Sports Park and the successive staging of major international sports events in Hong Kong, the local sports industry is developing at full speed. Establishing a fair and efficient dispute resolution mechanism has therefore become indispensable, he added.

Mr Cheung said that, in leveraging the unique advantages of the "one country, two systems" framework, a robust common law system, world-class dispute resolution institutions and professionals, as well as the synergy arising from hosting the International Organization for Mediation, Hong Kong is ideally placed to become an international sports dispute resolution centre.

The Government is also striving to attract major international sports organisations to establish a presence in Hong Kong, he said, revealing that the headquarters of a major regional sports law organisation will be set up in the city imminently.

Featuring two panel discussions, the summit will explore the latest trends and future developments in international sports mediation and arbitration from diverse perspectives spanning the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Asia and the international community.

The summit will be held from 9.30am to 1pm on December 1. Registration is free and open online now.