The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government today strongly condemned the 2026 report issued by the United States-China Economic & Security Review Commission (USCC) for its untrue and biased slanders and smears against various aspects of the city’s situation. The Hong Kong SAR Government stressed that it must resolutely refute these claims.

In a statement, the Hong Kong SAR Government stressed that the Hong Kong SAR is an inalienable part of the People's Republic of China. It is a local administrative region that enjoys a high degree of autonomy under "one country, two systems", and comes directly under the Central People's Government.

The statement pointed out that the legal basis for implementing "one country, two systems" comprises the Constitution and the Basic Law, which provide constitutional guarantees for fundamental rights and freedoms, including equality before the law, buttressed by the rule of law and independent judicial power. The Hong Kong SAR Government strongly disapproved of and firmly rejected the USCC's political interference in the affairs of the Hong Kong SAR and its attempts to place politics above law-based administration.

The statement also noted that the Hong Kong SAR steadfastly safeguards national sovereignty, security and development interests, faithfully upholding this top priority of the "one country, two systems" principle. The Hong Kong SAR Government will continue to resolutely, fully and faithfully implement the Hong Kong National Security Law (HKNSL), the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance (SNSO) and other relevant national security laws.

The Hong Kong SAR Government strongly urged the US to discern facts from fallacies, respect international law and basic norms governing international relations, and immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong matters, which are purely China's internal affairs.

The Hong Kong SAR Government also affirmed that it steadfastly safeguards the rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong residents under the law, which have remained robustly guaranteed by both the Constitution and the Basic Law since Hong Kong’s return to the motherland. The HKNSL and the SNSO serve as institutional foundations for restoring order while safeguarding freedom and development, and law-abiding citizens will not unwittingly violate the law.

The statement noted that the report quoted figures selectively to distort the facts, disregarding the Hong Kong SAR’s persistent commitment to safeguarding the lawful exercise of citizens’ rights and freedoms. The Hong Kong SAR Government stressed it must set the record straight and strongly condemn such actions.

It also pointed out that, since the implementation of the HKNSL and the SNSO, the media landscape in Hong Kong has remained vibrant. Conversely, while the media environment in the US continues to deteriorate, the US and individuals with ulterior motives deliberately fabricated claims regarding press and speech freedoms in Hong Kong.

Regarding the fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, the Hong Kong SAR Government has been pursuing aftermath and relief operations with full force. However, following the blaze, external and anti-China destabilising forces spread false information online and distributed seditious pamphlets in an attempt to smear rescue efforts, sow social division and undermine community unity.

The Hong Kong SAR Government stated that it will not tolerate any malicious smearing or incitement of hatred, and will take decisive enforcement action in accordance with the law.

On national security legislation, the Hong Kong SAR Government stressed that endangering national security is a very serious offence and no country will stand idly by when faced with acts that threaten its security. Indeed, the US itself maintains an extensive and strict national security legal framework.

The statement noted that the USCC applies an entirely different standard to Hong Kong’s national security laws and law enforcement than it does when addressing human rights issues within its own borders. This exposes its double standards as merely political manipulations that must be strongly condemned.

The Hong Kong SAR has a constitutional duty to safeguard national security and must continue to refine its legal system and enforcement mechanisms to do so. The statement said the USCC not only disregards the constitutional duty and practical needs of the Hong Kong SAR to enact and enhance relevant laws, but also criticises the city’s legal system and enforcement mechanisms.

Recently, Hong Kong has hosted numerous mega events, including major international conferences, while international institutions have steadily established headquarters or offices in the city. Coupled with Hong Kong’s strong performance across major international competitiveness and development rankings in recent years, these achievements underscore its status as an international financial and trade centre and reflect broad international confidence, rendering baseless attacks futile.

The statement also emphasised that Hong Kong is a society underpinned by the rule of law. When adjudicating cases involving offences endangering national security, as in any other cases, judges perform their judicial duties independently and impartially, free from any interference, and every defendant has the right to a fair hearing.

Hong Kong has consistently practised free-market economic policies, and its Five-Year Plan reaffirms the city's commitment to a market economy and its global orientation rather than departing from them. The statement stressed that any allegation suggesting Hong Kong is moving away from a capitalist market economy with the introduction of its Five-Year Plan is categorically false.

The statement also reiterated that Hong Kong will continue to leverage its strengths to enhance its role as an international financial, maritime and trade centre, while better integrating into and serving overall national development.

The Hong Kong SAR Government added that it will continue to proactively explore new avenues for economic growth and enhance the city’s competitiveness. In fact, the US enjoys substantial economic benefits in Hong Kong, having recorded a trade surplus of more than US$250 billion with the city over the past 10 years – one of the largest among its global trading partners – with roughly 1,550 US companies currently operating in Hong Kong.

All these figures demonstrate the close, long-standing economic ties between Hong Kong and the US, as well as the vast American business interests in the city. A stable and prosperous Hong Kong is of benefit to Hong Kong and the US, the statement added.