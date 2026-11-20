Overall consumer prices rose 2.2% year on year in October, up from the 1.9% increase recorded in September, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

Netting out the effects of the Government’s one-off relief measures, the underlying inflation rate was 2% in September, slightly lower than that in the previous month.

Compared to October 2025, price increases were recorded for electricity, gas and water; miscellaneous services; transport; durable goods; miscellaneous goods; housing; meals out and takeaway food; and clothing and footwear.

Meanwhile, year-on-year decreases were recorded for alcoholic drinks and tobacco, and basic food.

The Government said consumer price inflation stayed moderate in October. While prices of fuel-related items continued to rise noticeably, spillover effects remained limited, with prices of most other items increasing modestly or declining.

Looking ahead, it said earlier increases in international oil prices would continue to feed through to local consumer prices of fuel-related items. However, price pressures on other fronts should remain broadly in check, keeping overall inflation moderate. Nevertheless, geopolitical tensions remain a key source of near-term uncertainty for international fuel prices and warrant close monitoring.