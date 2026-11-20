The Northern Metropolis (NM) Development Ordinance was published in the Gazette today, providing the legal basis for facilitation measures that cover town planning, land compensation, building works approvals, noise control, and cross-boundary flows.

The NM will be developed to serve as a hub for higher education, innovation and technology, while offering an environment suitable for living, working and travelling.

It will act as the main platform for Hong Kong to deeply engage in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and to actively integrate into and serve overall national development, while serving as a strategic engine to foster economic transformation and develop new quality productive forces.

Passed by the Legislative Council at its third reading on November 12, the ordinance carries great significance for Hong Kong in proactively aligning with the National 15th Five-Year Plan and implementing Hong Kong's First Five-Year Plan.

The ordinance aims to expedite development and construction, while helping enterprises establish a presence in the NM.

The Development Bureau and relevant bureaus are formulating the first batch of subsidiary legislation needed to implement these facilitation measures, with a view to tabling it for LegCo's vetting in January and bringing it into effect in the first quarter of 2027.

Pursuant to the provisions of the ordinance that have come into operation, the Secretary for Development has published the plan delineating the NM area on the website. A copy has also been made available at the office of the Land Registry for public inspection.