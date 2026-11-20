The Housing Bureau announced today that the latest Composite Waiting Time for Subsidised Rental Housing (CWT) is 4.4 years, a significant decrease of 0.4 years compared with 4.8 years at the end of June, hitting a new decade low.

This figure is calculated based on the average waiting time of general applicants – family and elderly one-person applicants – who were housed in public rental housing (PRH) or Light Public Housing (LPH) in the past 12 months up to the end of September 2026.

Compared with the peak of 6.1 years before the current-term Government took office, the latest CWT marks a reduction of 1.7 years, falling below 4.5 years for the first time.

In the third quarter of 2026, the bureau arranged for about 11,200 general applicants to be housed in PRH or LPH. These units include 3,100 newly completed PRH flats, about 2,700 recovered PRH flats, and about 5,450 LPH units. Among them, the number of applicants housed in LPH was more than four times that of the previous quarter.

Over the past 12 months, the Government’s overall supply of PRH and LPH has significantly risen to about 8,200 units per quarter, double the average quarterly supply of about 4,100 units during the four years before the current-term Government took office.

During the same period, the waiting time for general applicants housed in PRH was 5.3 years, whereas the waiting time for those housed in LPH was only 2.8 years. The bureau said this clearly demonstrates that the LPH policy has played a key role in faster fulfilment of grassroots citizens’ housing needs.

The bureau highlighted that it is adopting a multipronged approach to expedite the turnover of PRH flats to sustain a downward trend in the number of PRH general applicants.

At the end of September 2026, there were about 96,100 general applications for PRH, representing a significant decrease of nearly 40% compared with the peak of 156,400 cases as of September 2020 – a new 15-year low and the first time the figure has fallen below 100,000 since 2012.

Meanwhile, there were about 80,600 non-elderly one-person applications under the Quota and Points System, representing an even sharper decrease of over 40% compared with the peak of 143,700 cases as of December 2015. The drop among non-elderly one-person applicants aged below 30 was even more pronounced, falling by about 60% over the past decade, from about 70,400 at the end of September 2016 to about 29,300 at the end of September 2026.

The bureau expects to provide an average of over 35,000 units per year in the next five years from 2027-28, representing an increase of about 73% compared with the five-year production since the current-term Government took office, which is the highest in the past 25 years.

Regarding LPH, as of mid-November 2026, about 29,800 units have been completed. The remaining two new projects converted from school premises at Shun Lee Tsuen Road in Kwun Tong and Chuk Yuen Road in Wong Tai Sin – providing a total of about 210 units – are set to be completed in the first quarter of next year. About 30,000 LPH units will be completed in slightly over four years, ahead of the five-year target set out in the 2022 Policy Address.

The bureau noted that, with the continuous increase in overall public housing production and the progressive completion of various PRH and LPH projects, the long-standing backlog of applications is gradually being cleared, resulting in a downward trend in the CWT. It is confident that the target of reducing the CWT to 4.5 years in 2026-27, as announced by the Chief Executive in the 2022 Policy Address, can be achieved.