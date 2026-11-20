Chief Secretary Chan Kwok-ki today convened the first meeting of the Working Group on Coordination of AI Risk Governance to comprehensively advance implementation of the policy strategy.

Noting that while artificial intelligence (AI) is developing rapidly, promoting industry upgrades, and improving everyday convenience, Mr Chan stressed that managing its impact across society and prioritising risk governance and application safety are equally crucial.

He said the working group will steer and co-ordinate the efforts of bureaux and departments to examine issues relating to AI development risks, governance, and safety; strengthen public awareness; and develop corresponding management and regulatory frameworks. This aims to ensure that while accelerating technological adoption, these tools are used for good and remain safe and under control.

At the meeting, the working group reviewed and co-ordinated the work plans and implementation proposals for the seven specific actions under the AI risk governance strategy. These cover combating the use of AI in criminal activities, enhancing the protection of minor users, promoting market assessment of ethical issues, ensuring the safe and orderly application of the technology across industries, examining legal liability arising from accidents caused by automated products, introducing guidelines on agent management, and evaluating the impact of automation on employment.

To ensure that Hong Kong's AI risk governance strategy is implemented comprehensively, soundly, and in an orderly manner, the working group will convene regularly as work advances to review and oversee departmental execution of the various measures, and facilitate interdepartmental collaboration.