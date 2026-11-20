Primary One discretionary places for September 2027 will be released next Monday, the Education Bureau announced today.

Of the 32,104 children who applied for discretionary places at government and aided primary schools, 18,148 will be offered a place.

Among them, 8,270 have siblings studying or parents working at the schools they have applied to. The remaining 9,878 have been selected according to the Points System.

Parents who have already activated their Primary One Admission e-Platform (ePOA) account can check the results via the e-platform from 10am on Monday.

They can also bring a copy of the paper application form and check the results at the school they applied to between 9am and 5pm.

Parents whose children have been offered a discretionary place should register them next Wednesday or Thursday.

For parents whose children have failed to secure a discretionary place or who have opted for Central Allocation only, the bureau will inform them in writing in mid-January 2027 to select schools for Central Allocation via ePOA from January 18 to 24, or at a designated Central Allocation Centre on January 23 or 24.