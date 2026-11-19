Financial Secretary Paul Chan today presented the Award of the Year at the Hong Kong ICT Awards 2026 ceremony to a joint team of government departments and local organisations.

The winning team comprises the Electrical & Mechanical Services Department, the Architectural Services Department, the Housing Department, the Hong Kong Center for Construction Robotics Limited and the Hong Kong Housing Society, which also won the Smart Business Grand Award for its AI-enabled Smart Water Tank Cleaning Robot.

Secretary for Innovation, Technology & Industry Prof Sun Dong presented trophies to the eight winners of Grand Awards at the ceremony to recognise their outstanding performance.

Addressing the ceremony, Mr Chan said: “Look back at the winners over the years and you can see how much has changed. The technology has changed. But the winners have something in common: they saw what people needed and found a new way to help.”

Mr Chan noted that some of the most important applications of artificial intelligence (AI) may still lie ahead. “AI can help us do familiar things better. The more interesting question is: what may it allow us to do differently? Many of the winners tonight are pointing the way. They show us not just what AI can do, but what it makes possible for people,” he said.

He added that the Government’s role is to give innovators the conditions to succeed, noting that the Committee on AI+ & Industry Development Strategy is helping more industries put AI to work. Mr Chan also highlighted that the data facility cluster being built at Sandy Ridge will expand Hong Kong’s computing capacity, while the Hong Kong AI Research & Development Institute will help turn research breakthroughs into practical applications.

In addition, the Government is training specialists and rolling out its AI for All programme to help people across the community use AI with confidence.

Established in 2006 and celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the annual Hong Kong ICT Awards have tracked the innovation and growth of the city’s tech sector. The awards continue to honour outstanding enterprises and talent in ICT innovation, encouraging the industry to pursue excellence.