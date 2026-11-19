Secretary for Home & Youth Affairs Alice Mak gives her remarks in her speech at the inaugural event of the International Young Talent Exchange Base.

The Home & Youth Affairs Bureau (HYAB) today held the launch event for the International Young Talent Exchange Base at HYAB JC Y Cube to boost youth development and international exchange. Announced by the Chief Executive in the 2026 Policy Address, the Base invites global experts and visiting guests to connect with young people who have joined overseas exchange and internship programmes.

Today's event welcomed a delegation led by Deputy Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Shen Changyu to interact with local youth. Attendees included Youth Link members who have taken part in the bureau's entrepreneurship, internship and international exchange initiatives.

Speaking at the event, Secretary for Home & Youth Affairs Alice Mak noted that the Base will create more opportunities for young people to go global and host dynamic activities to broaden their horizons. She also encouraged Youth Link members to get involved in order to bring together global talent and promote cross-cultural understanding.

Miss Mak joined other officiating guests for a plaque-unveiling ceremony to mark the opening. They included Mr Shen, Deputy Director-General of the Education & Youth Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Wan Ning and Director-General of the International Department of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Wong Jian.

The Base spans three youth facilities across the city. These are the HYAB JC Y Cube at Youth Square in Chai Wan, “Youth Link · Nam Cheong” at the Nam Cheong District Community Centre in Sham Shui Po, and the Youth Post, Runway 1331 in Kai Tak.