Financial Secretary Paul Chan today attended the opening ceremony of the 16th Business of Intellectual Property (IP) Asia Forum, during which the Hong Kong Intellectual Property Academy was officially launched.

A major IP conference, the forum is being held over two days at the Convention & Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai.

Speaking at the forum, Mr Chan said the National 15th Five-Year Plan supports Hong Kong in deepening its development as a regional IP trading centre.

Launched in partnership with the Monetary Authority last December, the IP Financing Sandbox has so far seen banks approve seven loans.

Mr Chan highlighted that the task now is to move from "sandbox to scale".

“Banks, valuers and borrowers are discovering together what makes IP bankable," he said. "The next phase of the initiative will draw in more participants. And a new pilot scheme will help smaller firms obtain professional valuations of their patents, in line with the national standard.

“An agreement is only as reliable as its enforcement, so IP disputes can be settled here in Hong Kong by arbitration or mediation, under a bilingual common law system that international parties know well.”

The Hong Kong Intellectual Property Academy was jointly established by the Intellectual Property Department and the Vocational Training Council.

The Government earmarked $52 million in the 2026-27 Budget to support the academy's establishment and its first two years of operation. It is expected to provide training for around 2,000 participants over the two-year pilot period.

Speaking at the academy’s opening ceremony, Acting Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Bernard Chan remarked that Hong Kong’s First Five-Year Plan sets out the establishment of an IP academy to systematically nurture talent for IP-intensive industries, equipping practitioners with knowledge and skills spanning IP creation, protection, management, financing, utilisation and commercialisation.

To support innovation and technology, as well as the business, professional services, cultural and creative sectors, the academy will establish a multilevel on-the-job training pathway, and develop certified courses and Qualifications Framework-recognised programmes.

The academy's first foundation course is being held today and tomorrow during the forum.