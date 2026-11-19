The 2026 Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections will be held this Sunday, with polling taking place from 9am to 6pm. A total of 856 candidates will contest 723 seats in 31 subsectors.

Today, the Registration & Electoral Office urged voters and authorised representatives (ARs) to follow the instructions on their poll card and present their original, valid Hong Kong identity card at their designated polling station in order to vote.

Five ordinary polling stations and two restricted polling stations will be in operation for the elections. Only registered voters or ARs who are listed under contested subsectors in the 2026 final register of voters for Election Committee subsectors are eligible to vote.

Voters or ARs can use “iAM Smart” or the voter registration website to log in to the Online Voter Information Enquiry System and check their polling information, including the location of their designated polling station, and access the Introduction to Candidates.

For enquiries, call the election hotline on 2891 1001. For complaints about breaches of electoral rules or guidelines, call the complaint hotline on 2827 7251 or 3707 0188.