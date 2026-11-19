The Buildings Department approved 16 building plans in September – three on Hong Kong Island and 13 in the New Territories.

Of the approved plans, four were for apartment or apartment/commercial developments, three were for commercial development, seven for factory and industrial developments, and two for community services.

Consent was given for works on four building projects. Upon completion, they will provide 133,494 sq m of gross floor area for domestic purposes, equating to 2,516 units, and 159,085 sq m of gross floor area for non-domestic use.

Additionally, the department received notification of the commencement of superstructure works for five building projects.

It also issued 21 occupation permits, comprising five on Hong Kong Island, eight in Kowloon and eight in the New Territories.

The buildings certified for occupation comprise 30,470 sq m of gross floor area for domestic purposes, equating to 655 units, and 100,899 sq m for non-domestic use.

Meanwhile, the department also issued three demolition consents and 771 removal orders, and received 3,540 reports about unauthorised building works in September.