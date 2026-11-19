The Education Bureau announced today that the Study Subsidy Scheme for Designated Professions/Sectors will subsidise 2,196 places in 35 sub-degree programmes at five post-secondary institutions for the 2027/28 academic year.

The programmes span seven disciplines facing strong manpower demand: architecture and engineering, computer science, creative industries, healthcare, sports and recreation, testing and certification, and tourism and hospitality.

Annual subsidies for the 2027/28 academic year will be $40,730 for laboratory-based programmes and $23,390 for non-laboratory-based programmes.

The subsidy applies to both new and continuing eligible students and covers the normal duration of the programmes.

Students in need may still apply for assistance from the Student Finance Office under the Working Family & Student Financial Assistance Agency to help cover the remaining tuition fees payable.