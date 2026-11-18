Chief Executive John Lee (first right) and Chile President José Antonio Kast (first left), witnesses the signing of the agreement by Secretary for Labour & Welfare Chris Sun (second right) and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile Francisco Pérez Mackenna (second left).

Hong Kong and Chile today signed an agreement to establish a bilateral Working Holiday Scheme (WHS) for their youth.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Chris Sun and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile Francisco Pérez Mackenna signed the agreement on the sidelines of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen. Chief Executive John Lee and President of Chile José Antonio Kast witnessed the signing.

Welcoming the agreement, Mr Sun said: “Chile is Hong Kong’s first WHS partner in Latin America. The scheme will provide young people from Hong Kong and Chile with opportunities to broaden their horizons and gain first-hand experience of living and working in a different cultural environment.”

Mr Pérez Mackenna said: “We are pleased to provide young people from Chile and Hong Kong with new opportunities to experience life in each other’s communities. Hong Kong’s unique blend of Eastern and Western cultures, international outlook and dynamic economy will offer Chilean youth an enriching experience. We also look forward to welcoming young people from Hong Kong to discover Chile’s rich culture, warm hospitality and natural beauty, thereby strengthening mutual understanding and people-to-people ties.”

Under the agreement, successful applicants can stay for up to 12 months in either Hong Kong or Chile. Participants may take up employment to finance their stay or enrol in short-term courses, subject to an annual quota of 100 places for each side.

This marks the 15th Working Holiday Scheme Hong Kong has established since 2001. Similar arrangements are already in place with New Zealand, Australia, Ireland, Germany, Japan, Canada, Korea, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Hungary, Sweden, the Netherlands and Italy.

Over 109,000 Hong Kong youths have benefited from these schemes to date. Details on visa application procedures will soon be available on the websites of the Immigration Department and Chile’s National Migration Service.