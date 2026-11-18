Chief Executive John Lee attended the opening ceremony of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Shenzhen today and met leaders of other economies during the day.

President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony, pointing out that APEC was born amid the waves of economic globalisation and enabled the Asia-Pacific to steer the course of the times. Noting that this year marks the third time China has hosted APEC, he said that China is ready to work with all parties to forge ahead with resolve, jointly build an Asia-Pacific community and bring prosperity for all in the region.

President Xi put forward four proposals: to uphold peace and stability, to build bridges of opening up and co-operation, to boost innovation to drive growth and to expand ways for mutual benefits and win-win outcomes. He also said China supports establishing a World Association for Bay Areas Economic Cooperation to deepen exchanges among bay areas worldwide and explore new ways for stronger regional economic co-operation.

Mr Lee said he was deeply encouraged and inspired by President Xi's keynote speech, noting that from a strategic and long-term perspective, it charted the course for Asia-Pacific co-operation. He added that the speech underscored the need to firmly uphold the post-war international order, resolve differences through dialogue and negotiation and respond to challenges through solidarity and collaboration to lay a solid foundation for long-term regional peace and stability.

The Chief Executive highlighted that as an APEC member economy, Hong Kong has long served as an important hub for regional economic and trade co-operation and is one of the world's most competitive economies. He noted that Hong Kong has consistently supported free trade and multilateralism, actively leveraging the APEC platform to continuously deepen international exchanges and co-operation.

Afterwards, Mr Lee met Malaysia's Prime Minister Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim and noted that the official opening of the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office in Kuala Lumpur is deepening ties and investment promotion with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and neighbouring Asian countries. Highlighting Hong Kong's development as an international hub for high-calibre talent and a Muslim-friendly destination, Mr Lee welcomed more Malaysian students and visitors to Hong Kong.

Mr Lee then met Vietnam's President To Lam, noting that the two places share a vision for promoting high-quality development. He encouraged Vietnamese enterprises to leverage Hong Kong's advantages in connecting the Mainland and the world, using the city as a springboard to tap into the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and seize more opportunities together.

In the afternoon, Mr Lee met Brunei's Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. Mr Lee said that Hong Kong's world-class capital markets, professional services and aviation and logistics network can strongly support deeper co-operation, expressing hope that both sides will further strengthen collaboration and complement each other's strengths.

In addition, Mr Lee met Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, noting that Thailand is developing its innovation and technology industries while Hong Kong is advancing the integrated development of education, technology and talent. He expressed hope that the two places would strengthen connectivity and co-operation in innovation and technology, encouraging more Thai enterprises to establish a presence in Hong Kong to expand into international markets.

Mr Lee then met Chile's President José Antonio Kast and witnessed the signing of the Working Holiday Scheme agreement between Hong Kong and Chile. Mr Lee said Hong Kong will continue to leverage its roles as a "super-connector" and "super value-adder" to strengthen bilateral co-operation in different areas.

Mr Lee thanked the leaders of Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and Thailand for their continued support for Hong Kong's early accession to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership and the joint promotion of regional economic development. He added that amid a complex and ever-changing international landscape, Hong Kong is actively expanding into diversified markets and deepening collaboration with ASEAN, Latin America and other countries of the Global South.

In the evening, Mr Lee was due to attend a welcome banquet for leaders and representatives of the participating economies. Tomorrow, he will attend the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and hold bilateral talks with other regional leaders.