The Transport & Logistics Bureau today announced the establishment of the “Task Group on the Development of the Green Maritime Fuel Trading Platform”, a collaboration with industry to advance Hong Kong’s development as a globally oriented, diverse and open green maritime fuel trading centre.

The bureau said that as an international maritime, financial and trading centre, Hong Hong has the unique advantage of being backed by China and enjoying global connectivity, adding that its financial and legal systems are aligned with international practices.

It added: “Coupled with the upcoming implementation of the half-rate tax concession for physical trading of eligible commodities, which include green fuels, Hong Kong is well-positioned to establish a market-driven, globally oriented green fuel trading centre, providing a platform that brings together green fuel supplies from the Chinese Mainland and around the world and connects them with demand from the global maritime industry.”

Bringing together energy traders, green fuel producers, think tanks, and maritime and energy organisations, to advise on the platform’s development, the task group will explore the establishment of a green fuel price index, based on actual transaction data, to provide reliable pricing references for the industry.

It will also advise on building a complete industry chain to support green fuel trading, with a view to attracting more stakeholders from the Chinese Mainland and overseas to trade green fuels in Hong Kong.

Founding members of the task group include the Hydrogen Energy Industry Promotion Association, CIMC Enric Holdings Limited, Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, TGT Group Limited, the International Green Fuels Alliance, Our Hong Kong Foundation and AEX Holdings, Ltd.

To drive the establishment of the trading platform, the bureau signed Memoranda of Understanding with multiple partners during Hong Kong Maritime Week. These covered platform development, price index development, solicitation of platform users and industry research.