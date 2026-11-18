Secretary for Justice Paul Lam (right) and Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Anh Tuan sign a Memorandum of Co-operation.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government today signed a Memorandum of Co-operation (MOC) with Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to strengthen co-operation on building capacity for the prevention and settlement of international disputes.

Signed by Secretary for Justice Paul Lam and Vietnam's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Anh Tuan, the pact provides a framework for Hong Kong and Vietnam to collaborate on building the capacity of legal officers with respect to international disputes in the economic, commercial and investment fields.

It is expected that the two places will benefit greatly from their enhanced co-operation under the pact.

The DOJ said the MOC's signing will further consolidate Hong Kong's status as a centre for international legal and dispute resolution services, and help to strengthen its capacity with regard to international law.

It added that it will continue to pursue co-operation or partnership arrangements with other jurisdictions and international organisations.